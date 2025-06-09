Radio Pakistan bolsters its reach in FY25 with more programmes, infrastructure

Radio Pakistan has significantly expanded its programming and infrastructure during the current fiscal year showing its strong commitment to public awareness, national unity, and diverse content delivery.

The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) received a substantial allocation of Rs 6.413 billion for FY 2025, with major development projects currently underway to modernize its transmission capabilities, said the Economic Survey of Pakistan for 2024-25 unveiled here Monday.

Radio Pakistan continues to fulfill its mandate of disseminating information, education, and entertainment while actively countering adverse foreign propaganda and promoting national values.

The organization plays a crucial role in fostering Islamic ideology and national unity, emphasizing principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance, and social justice. It serves as an effective platform to counter sectarianism, provincialism, and terrorism.

Throughout the ongoing fiscal year, PBC aired a wide array of special religious and interfaith programs. These included “Isteqbal-e-Ramzan,” “Jashan-e-Nazool-e-Quran” seminars, and dedicated broadcasts commemorating significant Islamic events such as Ghazwa-e-Badr, Fatha-e-Makkah, and Youm-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (RA) during Ramadan.

Nationwide Sehar and Iftar transmissions, alongside live “Salat-ut-Taraweeh” from Makkah, were also broadcast.

In line with the Revised Interfaith Harmony Policy, special programs in Urdu and regional languages marked events like International Minority Day, Christmas, Easter, Holi, and Diwali, promoting religious tolerance and inclusion.

Furthermore, awareness campaigns were launched to counter blasphemous content and uphold the sanctity of the Holy Quran.

Radio Pakistan extensively publicized key government initiatives, including efforts to curb inflation, progress on development projects, and youth-focused schemes. It also spearheaded targeted campaigns on the Revised National Action Plan 2021, effectively countering hostile propaganda and promoting national unity. Special programs highlighted the sacrifices of the Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism. Public awareness drives also covered critical issues such as the repatriation of illegal foreign nationals, human trafficking, migrant boat tragedies, seasonal tree plantation, and health concerns like mpox and breast cancer.

Dedicated coverage was provided to highlight the Kashmir cause through a series of special transmissions. A week-long program titled “Youm-e-Istehsaal-e-Kashmir” aired from August 1st to 7th, 2024, marking five years since the revocation of IIOJ&K’s special status. Special broadcasts were also held on October 27th for Black Day and January 26th, 2025, to counter India’s Republic Day narrative. On January 1st, 2024, Radio Pakistan aired a tribute to the late Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Shah Gillani. Additionally, January 5th saw a commemoration of Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination Day. An extended transmission from January 27th to February 7th, 2025, featured various segments, reaffirming solidarity with Kashmiris and exposing Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K.

Of the allocated Rs 6,413 million for FY 2025, Rs 6,183 million has already been released to PBC for expenditure during July-March FY 2025. Significant development work is in progress across several approved Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects including “Establishment of Suat-ul-Quran FM Network Phase-III” which was approved at a capital cost of Rs 529 million, and currently under execution.