Punjab confiscates 120 tonnes of plastic, KP plants 121m trees, Sindh develops first carbon market guidelines

The provincial governments have launched an unprecedented series of climate initiatives, with Punjab taking the lead by confiscating 120 tonnes of banned plastics and deploying specialized environmental police units, according to Economic Survey 2024-25 report issued on Monday.

The comprehensive document reveals sweeping actions across all provinces to combat environmental degradation and climate change impacts.

Punjab has implemented a complete ban on thin plastic bags, issuing 2.8 million rupees in fines to violators.

The province established Pakistan’s first Environmental Protection Force, a 250-strong unit targeting industrial pollution, water waste, and smog through specialized squads.

Thirty new air quality monitors have been installed across the province, with another 30 in procurement.

The government has also employed drone surveillance to catch illegal crop burning, resulting in 77.4 million fines during 2024 alone.

Other provinces are making significant progress in their climate efforts.

Sindh has conducted inspections of over 500 factories and 400 vehicles for emissions compliance while developing Pakistan’s first carbon market guidelines.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa planted 121 million trees under the 10-Billion Tree Tsunami program and created new wildlife reserves with hunting bans in 22 districts.

Balochistan seized 87,791 kg of illegal plastic bags and shut down 80 limestone crushing plants that were polluting Quetta.

The report delivers a sobering warning about country’s climate vulnerability, noting the country faces existential threats despite contributing less than 1% of global emissions.

The report highlighted the devastating $30 billion impact of the 2022 floods as evidence of the disproportionate burden Pakistan bears from climate change.

Looking ahead, all provinces plan to expand climate budgets in 2025, with Punjab mandating that 8% of operational funds be dedicated to green projects.