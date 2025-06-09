Unparalleled growth witnessed in electronic media

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in the ongoing fiscal year, has seen an unparalleled increase in the number of TV channels, FM radio stations, and private sector distribution networks like Cable Television, Internet Protocol Television ( IPTV), (Direct-to-Home (DTH), and Multichannel Multipoint Distribution Service (MMDS) in the South Asian region.

This vibrant media growth has played a key role in portraying Pakistan as a dynamic and progressive nation on the global level, said Economic Survey 2024-25 released on Monday.

Responsible for the regulation and facilitation of the establishment and operations of broadcast media (satellite TV & FM radio) and distribution services (Cable TV, DTH, IPTV, Mobile TV, MMDS, etc.) in Pakistan, the authority plays a critical role in regulating private electronic media with the objective of improving the standards of information and entertainment and optimizing the free flow of information.

After the liberalization of the media sector in 2002, private broadcasters have made significant strides, in reshaping Pakistan’s media landscape with a more diverse and dynamic range of content and platforms.

The role of the PEMRA has been pivotal in this transformation. With over 139 licensed Pakistani satellite TV channels and 34 foreign channels granted landing rights for broadcast within the country, the media environment has diversified significantly.