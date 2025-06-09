Pakistan rises to Tier-1 status in Global Cybersecurity Index

Pakistan has made a major achievement in digital security by earning a Tier-1 “Role Modeling” spot in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2024, released by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

According to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25, presented by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday, Pakistan is now among the top 40 countries worldwide, moving up from 79th place last time.

This rise shows Pakistan’s strong efforts to protect its digital systems, especially in the IT and telecom sectors.

Key organizations like the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT), and other partners played a big role in this progress.

Important steps that helped include the National Cybersecurity Policy, CERT Rules, Cybersecurity Strategy, CTDISR framework, and regular cybersecurity audits in the telecom industry.

The creation of the National Telecom Computer Emergency Response Team (NT-CERT) has strengthened national cybersecurity by sharing threat information, responding quickly to incidents, and coordinating across sectors.

A new digital licensing platform, made with PTA, NADRA, SECP, and the National Bank of Pakistan, is changing how telecom licenses are given. It includes biometric checks through NADRA’s e-Sahulat centers, easy online payments, and instant fee confirmations, making the process faster, safer, and fully digital.

These efforts improve Pakistan’s cybersecurity and build a strong telecom system, helping the country move towards a successful digital economy.