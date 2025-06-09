Around 221 transgender persons enrolled under BISP Kafaalat

In a landmark step toward social inclusion, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has enrolled 221 transgender individuals under the Benazir Kafaalat Programme during the Fiscal Year 2024-25, following the expansion of its Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) policy to include this marginalized segment of society. This was revealed through the Pakistan Economic Survey for the Fiscal Year 2024-25, presented by the Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday. Previously limited to ever-married women, the BISP UCT policy now allows transgender persons to receive financial support, provided they obtain a CNIC with transgender status from NADRA and complete a mandatory socio-economic survey at designated Benazir Registration Centres. In a further move to enhance accessibility, the Poverty Means Test (PMT) cut-off requirement has also been relaxed for transgender applicants. This progressive policy reflects BISP’s commitment to equity and non-discrimination, ensuring that all eligible individuals-regardless of gender identity-can access the programme’s support. The initiative is especially important in Pakistan, where the transgender community often faces economic exclusion, limited employment opportunities, and social stigma.