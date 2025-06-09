Pakistan reports notable progress in health sector

The government of Pakistan has made notable progress in the health sector during the fiscal year 2024-25, with notable gains in life expectancy, immunization coverage, and disease control efforts.

According to the Economic Survey 2024-25 released on Monday, the country’s health indicators show consistent improvement, reflecting strengthened healthcare infrastructure, expanded national programs, and a stronger commitment to universal health coverage and Sustainable Development Goal 3.

The country has seen improvements in healthcare infrastructure, expansion of immunization programs, and increased focus on preventive medicine. Life expectancy at birth rose to 67.6 years in 2023 from 65.6 years in 2015, indicating a steady improvement in public health outcomes.

Immunization coverage has significantly increased, with Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DPT) vaccination rising from 72 percent of children in 2015 to 86 percent of children aged 12-23 months in 2023.

The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) continues to provide free vaccines against 12 preventable diseases and now reaches around 6.8 million children and a similar number of pregnant women annually.

The government plans to introduce the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in phases between 2025 and 2027.

During 2024-25, several major health initiatives were launched to strengthen disease prevention and control.

The National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS 2024-28), developed in line with the findings of the Joint External Evaluation (JEE 2023), aims to enhance Pakistan’s capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to health emergencies. This plan reflects Pakistan’s commitment to the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005).

The Prime Minister’s National Programme for the Elimination of Hepatitis C (2024-27) targets 50 percent of the eligible population aged 12 and above for screening, testing, and treatment. The program offers free access to WHO-approved diagnostic kits and antiviral medicines.

In addition, the National Programme for the Prevention and Control of Diabetes has been launched to raise awareness and provide screening and treatment services through primary healthcare centers, aiming to reach over 70 percent of the target population.

Efforts to combat other infectious diseases were also scaled up. The number of districts supported by the Global Fund for malaria increased from 60 to 80, with 1,000 more health facilities added, bringing the total to over 5,500 service delivery centers across three provinces.

Tuberculosis services were expanded, with free diagnostic and treatment care provided to 252,803 patients through a network of 1,929 health facilities and 12,512 GP clinics.

HIV/AIDS services were enhanced through 51 prevention sites and strengthened Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centers, which now offer free testing and treatment services.

Nutrition remains a core component of the government’s human development agenda due to its critical role in health, education, and economic growth.

Federal and provincial initiatives continue to address malnutrition through integrated, multisectoral strategies aimed at improving long-term health outcomes.