Climate crisis worsens as flood frequency jumps five fold

Pakistan has endured 224 major natural disasters since 1980, with alarming new data revealing flood events have increased fivefold over the past four decades. The country’s latest climate assessment shows these disasters have affected over 100 million people and caused $36.4 billion in damages, with floods accounting for most of the destruction, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25 report on Monday. The devastating 2022 floods marked a grim milestone, submerging one-third of the country, displacing 8 million citizens, and causing $14.9 billion in direct damages. This catastrophe followed the record-breaking 2010 floods that affected 20 million Pakistanis and caused $15.2 billion in losses. Government records reveal a disturbing trend – where Pakistan averaged just 4 major flood events every five years in the 1980-1994 period, this surged to 22 events per five-year interval between 2005-2024. Alongside worsening floods, Pakistan faces growing threats from other climate disasters. Extreme heatwaves have claimed 2,741 lives in just 13 recorded events, while droughts – though only occurring twice – severely impacted 6.9 million people. Tropical cyclones have also taken a heavy toll, inflicting $1.7 billion in damage from merely five major storms. Climate scientists attribute Pakistan’s vulnerability to three key factors: rapid glacial melt from northern mountains, increasingly erratic monsoon patterns, and an agricultural economy highly sensitive to weather changes. The government has responded by implementing early warning systems, reinforcing flood infrastructure, and pursuing international climate funding. With global temperatures continuing to rise, experts warn Pakistan must prepare for even more frequent and intense climate disasters in the coming years. The National Disaster Management Authority urges citizens to stay informed about emergency preparedness measures as the country adapts to this new era of climate instability.