PR reports 21% rise in earnings

Pakistan Railways (PR) has recorded gross earnings of Rs 65.17 billion during July-March fiscal year 2025, marking a robust 21 percent increase compared to Rs 53.70 billion in the same period last year, driven by a significant rise in passenger and freight volumes on the national rail network. According to the Economic Survey 2024-25 presented on Monday by Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, the data highlights Pakistan Railways as a cornerstone of the country’s transportation infrastructure, playing a vital role in fostering national integration and economic development. Operating over a network of 7,791 kilometers with a fleet of 449 locomotives, Pakistan Railways provided essential passenger and freight services across the country. The passenger traffic surged to 30.98 million during the first nine months of the fiscal year, while freight traffic reached 5,816 million ton-kilometers. The Rs 11.47 billion increase in gross earnings compared to the previous year reflects improved operational capacity and rising demand for rail transport. This growth trajectory underscores the crucial contribution of Pakistan Railways in enhancing economic connectivity and sustaining the nation’s development momentum.