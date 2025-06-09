President Zardari urges everyone to work in unison for the country’s prosperity

President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasized to work in unison for country’s development and prosperity.

President Asif Ali Zardari was talking to leaders and workers of Pakistan Peoples Party’s in Islamabad on Monday to leaders and workers on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

The President said agriculture is foundation of our economy and the country needs to be developed on basis of agricultural sector.

He emphasized the need of the building country’s economy on strong foundations and making it self-reliant.

President Zardari said Pakistan has immense potential for development and the government can put the country’s economy on path of development by supporting farmers.

The President also expressed concern over the growing extremism in India saying that minorities, especially Muslims and Christians, have to face prejudice and oppression in India. He said India’s extremist Hindutva mindset poses serious threats to the entire region. He said Muslims have historical, religious and cultural roots in the Subcontinent.

On the occasion, the President extended Eidul Azha greetings to the party workers. He said workers are our strength, who remained firm with the party in difficult times.