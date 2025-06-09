Alkhidmat Foundation sacrifices 2,915 animals for Palestinian refugees

In a powerful expression of solidarity with Palestinian refugees, Alkhidmat Foundation has sacrificed a total of 2,915 animals during Eid-ul-Adha across Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Al Quds, and the West Bank. The meat was distributed among Palestinian refugees, orphans, widows, and underprivileged families, while a significant quantity was processed and preserved in tin packs to be sent into Gaza as soon as border access is granted.

Dr Hafeez ur Rehman, President of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, celebrated Eid for the second consecutive year with Gaza refugees in Egypt. During his visit, he met with injured Palestinians in local hospitals, participated in an Eid festival with orphaned children, distributed gifts and relief goods, and personally delivered sacrificial meat to refugee families.

Speaking to media, Dr Hafeez ur Rehman shared that the Foundation facilitated the sacrifice of 1,600 large and 1,315 small animals in the mentioned regions this year. He also visited “Alkhidmat Tower,” the residential facility for orphaned children sponsored by the Foundation, where he extended Eid greetings and handed out gifts.

Earlier, a special event was held in Cairo to honor 1,000 refugee families from Gaza.

Domestically, Alkhidmat Foundation carried out one of the largest Qurbani campaigns across Pakistan, sacrificing 10,000 animals in various districts of all four provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Thousands of volunteers worked alongside central, regional, and district teams to deliver meat to countless deserving families nationwide.

“Eid is about sharing happiness with others,” said Dr Hafeez ur Rehman. “Alkhidmat’s volunteers dedicated their Eid to serving those in need, and I pay tribute to their selfless efforts.”