Upcoming Sindh budget will provide relief to salaried class: CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced that the upcoming provincial budget will provide relief to the salaried class, who have been bearing the brunt of rising inflation.

Speaking to media in his hometown, the chief minister said that a final decision on the salary increase would be made once the federal government shares the complete financial figures.

“The Sindh budget will be presented on June 13, while the federal budget is expected on June 10,” he added.

Murad Ali Shah acknowledged that inflation has hit the common man hard and stressed the importance of easing the burden on them through the budget. He also expressed hope that the federal government would offer tax relief to salaried individuals as well.

He highlighted that, following the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government is focusing on providing clean drinking water and promoting solar energy projects.

Shah revealed that out of 2.1 million houses planned for flood victims, one million have already been completed, while construction of the remaining homes is in full swing.

Commenting on PTI’s announcement to launch a protest campaign after Eid, the Sindh CM played it down, saying, “They’ve taken to the streets before as well. Instead of making noise, PTI should focus on strengthening their legal cases in court.”

Shah criticized the opposition for failing to raise real public issues. “If you build a movement around just one issue, it’s bound to fall flat,” he said.

He didn’t mince words when it came to the power crisis, calling K-Electric a failed institution. “HESCO, SEPCO, and K-Electric – all three have failed miserably, especially SEPCO,” he remarked. “There is up to 18 hours of load shedding in Sindh.”