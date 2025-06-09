US court sentences Pakistani citizen on drug trafficking charges

A US federal court has sentenced Pakistani citizen Muhammad Asif Hafeez on drug trafficking charges. Arrested in London in 2017 and extradited to the US, Hafeez pleaded guilty to two conspiracy counts involving heroin, meth, and marijuana. His sentence, retroactive from his arrest date, will run until 2033.

The court also ordered asset forfeiture linked to the drug trade. Despite the high-profile nature of the case, the Pakistani government did not intervene, which Hafeez’s legal team called a major disappointment.

During the sentencing in New York, prosecutors emphasized the global scale of Hafeez’s drug operation, linking him to a vast international network. The defence, however, requested leniency, citing his age, declining health, and the time already spent in UK and US custody.

Judge Victor Marrero acknowledged both arguments but ruled the 16-year term was in line with the plea deal and proportionate to the offense.

Hafeez’s sentencing followed the court’s dismissal of his petition accusing the US government of violating the plea agreement. He had argued for a lighter sentence, claiming the prosecution’s push for over 23 years breached the deal.

The court disagreed, ruling that the government had acted within the terms of the agreement.

Hafeez was also implicated alongside other high-profile figures, including Vicky Goswami, the husband of Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni.