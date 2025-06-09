Symbolic welcome for Sikh pilgrims at Wagah amid visa denial by India

A symbolic ceremony was held at the Wagah border crossing on Monday to welcome Sikh pilgrims on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Guru Arjun Dev Ji, despite Indian pilgrims being unable to attend due to travel restrictions imposed by the Indian government.

Each year, under a bilateral agreement, Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan on June 9 to observe this significant religious occasion. However, this year, Indian authorities did not grant permission for the pilgrims to travel.

In response, a symbolic welcome event was organised by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) in collaboration with Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. The ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs and Chairman of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Chairman ETPB Dr Sajid Mahmood Chauhan, Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar and others.