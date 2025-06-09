3 drown in Rawal Dam despite swimming ban

Three young men lost their lives after jumping into Rawal Dam, ignoring an official ban on swimming in the area.

The incident has raised concerns over enforcement of restrictions, especially during the Eid holidays.

According to the spokesman of Islamabad district administration, swimming in Rawal Dam is strictly prohibited under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The administration said the restriction has been in place to prevent such incidents, and the public has been repeatedly informed about it – especially in the days leading up to Eid.

Despite multiple warnings and previous arrests for violating the ban, three young men entered the dam to swim. Rescue teams were later called to the site after reports emerged of people drowning.

The district administration confirmed that one of the young men was recovered dead from the dam. The other two were found in critical condition but died shortly after being pulled out. Officials said an inquiry is underway to determine how the incident occurred and whether any negligence was involved.

The administration said those responsible will be identified once the investigation is complete.

In a statement, the district administration appealed to residents to avoid swimming in Rawal Dam and to follow the restrictions for their safety. It added that public cooperation is essential to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The administration also said that it had made announcements and conducted awareness campaigns before Eid to inform citizens about the risks and the swimming ban. However, incidents like today’s show that many continue to ignore the warnings.

Rawal Dam, which supplies water to Islamabad and Rawalpindi, is also a popular spot for recreation. But authorities say its depth, water currents, and lack of proper safety measures make swimming extremely dangerous.