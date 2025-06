A tragic gas cylinder explosion in Irum Colony, Mardan, late night collapsed the roof of a two-storey house, killing six family members and injuring two others.

As per details, the blast, which occurred around midnight, flattened the upper structure of the residence.

Among the deceased were a husband, wife, and four other family members.

Rescue officials promptly arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment and identification.