Four people drowned while bathing in Indus River near Almanzar bridge on Monday. According to the details, a group of friends while bathing in the Indus River near Almanzar bridge Jamshoro, four people were swept away in the water, out of which two people were rescued while two persons went missing.

The two persons drowned in the river were identified as 14-year-old, Ali Hyder S/o Shabbir Umer and 20-year old Mudasir S/O Saeed Umer.