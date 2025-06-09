Motorway police issue post-Eid travel advisory

The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Monday issued a travel advisory for commuters using motorways at the end of Eidul Azha holidays. A spokesman for the NH&MP said that motorways and highways are expected to see heavy traffic as people head back to their cities and workplaces. To avoid accidents and delays, NH&MP urges all travelers to take some basic safety steps. He said that before starting the journey, check the engine oil, water, tyre pressure and brakes of the vehicle. Ensuring everything is in order can reduce the risk of breakdowns on the road. While driving, use seat belts, observe the speed limit, keep a safe distance from the next vehicle and take care of the lane and line, the spokesman said adding that before a long journey, the driver must be completely refreshed and take some time to rest after two to two and a half hours of driving. “Never drive while sleepy or drowsy,” the advisory said. Those traveling in passenger vehicles can complain about overloading and overcharging on Motorway Police Helpline 130, it said.The Motorway Police is always ready to help you and ensure a safe journey. By following these guidelines, all road users can contribute to a smooth and safe return journey, it added.