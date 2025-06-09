How Digital Rhetoric is Shaping Pakistan’s Next Generation

Restoring youth confidence in Pakistan is now more urgent than ever. With political instability, economic stagnation, and a widespread sense of hopelessness, the country’s young population is increasingly looking abroad for better opportunities. This brain drain is not just a loss of talent; it is a symptom of a deeper crisis of belonging and belief. But where policy fails, political communication, particularly through social media, may offer an unexpected lifeline.

The speeches of former Prime Minister Imran Khan provide a vivid window into how political rhetoric can capture, stir, and mobilize public sentiment. These speeches, delivered to packed crowds and broadcast widely online, are marked by a rhetorical style that is both populist and emotionally intense. Khan crafts a binary worldview, frequently evoking the language of betrayal and liberation. He brands his opponents as thieves and puppets, while casting his supporters as the vanguard of a national awakening.

Yet these speeches are also laced with elements that identify as political hate speech such as name-calling and use of offensive metaphors and sarcasm – where hate conflates with humour. For example, Khan uses terms like “cherry blossom” to mock and delegitimize his opponents while simultaneously energizing his base. This language plays directly into the hands of social media dynamics, where short, emotionally charged soundbites get amplified and shared. In the words of one YouTube commenter: “Diesel tum Islam ko bechte ho,” a phrase lifted directly from Khan’s rhetorical playbook.

Religious symbolism runs deep in his discourse. At one point, he declares, “La Ilaha Illallah – ek wada hai, ek ap Allah se oath lete hain,” tying the political struggle directly to faith. This convergence of political and religious identity has been shown to play a key role in fostering political polarization and legitimizing calls to action. When Khan says, “Kya hum ghulami chahte hain ya azadi?” he is not only rallying a political base but also activating deep emotional and ideological affiliations.

Emotionally resonant hate speech can morph into calls for violence and be interpreted by partisans as moral license for action.

On YouTube, Khan’s followers echo this fervor. Their short and emotionally charged comments, replete with slogans mirror to his speeches. Phrases like “Imported hukumat Na-manzoor,” “I love you Imran Khan, You are our only hope” populate the digital margins of his videos. Followers from across South Asia and the global Pakistani diaspora participate in this rhetorical ecosystem. This creates a feedback loop where political hate speech is both normalized and incentivized.

Rafi and Shafiq (2024) theorize that when a politician uses harsh words to assault his opponents, who are many, it can be expected that the hate will presumably be prolonged and intense. The opponents do not remain silent but retaliate with hateful slurs, possibly with a greater magnitude, compromising the standards of morality and civility.

The viral repetition of speech moments, like “Diesel tum Islam ko bechte ho”, shows that the audience is not just listening; they are also co-authoring the message. This co-authorship becomes dangerous when driven by sarcasm and slurs rather than shared vision. If the politicians use hate speech to act like influencers. There is a fair chance that their influence may transfer towards their followers.

This discursive alignment between leader and followers is not incidental. It is a form of political intimacy built on shared language, shared enemies, and shared hopes. And for young people, especially, it fills a void left by institutions they no longer trust. When their frustrations are named, when their values are affirmed, when their style of communication is not only understood but mirrored, it creates a fragile, yet powerful bond. However, this bond is not without consequences. As the May 2023 and November 2024 riots demonstrated, emotionally resonant hate speech can morph into calls for violence and be interpreted by partisans as moral license for action.

To reverse the brain drain, politicians must first acknowledge this emotional dimension. Young Pakistanis are not leaving simply because of inflation or unemployment. They are leaving because they no longer see a future they recognize as their own. Political speeches filled with promises will not change this. But the speech that resonates and the speech that feels like it could have been written by someone who actually listens, can begin to make a difference.

This means mirroring the emotional tone and vernacular of youth without sliding into hate. It signifies using digital platforms not as bulletin boards, but as forums of dialogue. Politicians who respond to this kind of engagement, who quote comments, who highlight youth stories, who turn follower language into campaign slogans, can transform their supporters from spectators into participants. Emotional alignment is not enough. It must be backed by substantive vision.

Young people need more than moral victories. They need viable future. A speech that praises national pride must also address access to education, employment, and innovation. The line “Hamare naujawaan freelancers aur innovators is mulk ka mustaqbil hain” carries weight only if it is followed by policy, not a cliché. Leaders must offer youth not just illusive imagination but robust system.

At its core, brain drain is about dislocation. It is the emotional and psychological rupture of feeling like you do not belong in your own country. Political rhetoric, when properly aligned with the values and aspirations of young people, can begin to mend that rupture. It can build a new narrative, one where staying feels like hope, not failure. However, this new narrative cannot be built on hate. It requires a rethinking of what political resonance looks like in a digital age.

There is a reservoir of belief still untapped. The challenge for political leaders is not just to inspire, but to listen, reflect, and respond. They must build messages from the language of the people, especially its youth, and back those messages with credible action. Hate speech may win applause, but it erodes the very nation the youth are being asked to build. The future belongs to those who can speak the language of their people without poisoning its grammar.

Muhammad Shaban Rafi is a Professor at Riphah International University, Lahore, and a lead guest editor at Emerald and Springer publishing. Ayesha Saddiqa is an Assistant Professor at Govt. Graduate College for Women, Samanabad.