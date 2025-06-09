Agriculture grows by 0.56%

The agriculture sector in the country grew by 0.56 per cent during the fiscal year 2024-25 as compared to the same period of the last year, according to the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2024-25 launched here on Monday.

During the period under review livestock sector observed a 4.72 per cent growth, forestry by 3.30 per cent, and the fisheries sector grew by 1.42 per cent, the survey revealed. According the survey, the fertilizer off-take during the period under review was recorded at 3.4 million tons, whereas the availability reached to 714.6 million tons. The sector’s share in GDP declined slightly to 23.54 per cent in fiscal year 2025, as it went down from 24.03 per cent as compared to the same period of the last year, it added.

The Important crops during the period under review declined by 13.49 per cent due to reduced cultivation area and adverse weather conditions, significantly affecting cotton (-30.7%), wheat (-8.9%), sugarcane (-3.9%), maize (-15.4%), and rice (-1.4%).

The cotton production was recorded at 7.08 million bales, sugarcane 84.24 million tonnes, wheat 28.98 million tonnes, and rice at 9.72 million tonnes respectively during the period under review.

The other crops grew by 4.78 per cent, driven by robust performances in potato (11.5%), onion (15.9%), and mash (4.7%).

Cotton ginning lost momentum, declining by 19.03 per cent compared to a growth of 47.23 per cent in the previous year, whereas the livestock sector, contributing 63.60 per cent to agriculture and 14.97 per cent to national GDP, grew by 4.72 per cent in fiscal year 2025, up from 4.38 per cent the previous year, the survey revealed.

The forestry sector recorded a growth of 3.03 per cent, maintaining a steady contribution of 2.31 per cent to agriculture and 0.54 per cent to GDP. The fisheries sector grew by 1.42 per cent, improving from 0.81 per cent last year, with a sectoral share of 1.31 per cent in agriculture and 0.31 per cent in GDP.