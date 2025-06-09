KSE-100 Index records growth of 50.2%

The KSE-100 index recorded substantial growth of 50.2 per cent, climbing from 78,445 to 117,807 points as the investor confidence was strengthened by a stable macroeconomic environment, underpinned by robust corporate earnings, a declining policy rate, and the successful first review of the IMF EFF program.

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2024-25 launched here Monday, during the period from July to March 2024-25, Pakistan’s stock market, along with major global markets such as the US, France, and China, demonstrated positive performance. However, India’s Bombay Sensex 30 index registered a decline. The Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Market Index, covering 24 emerging stock markets, rose 1.4 per cent during July–March FY2025.

Market capitalization of PSX stood at Rs 10,375 billion on June 30, 2024, and closed at Rs 14,374 billion on March 31, 2025, reflecting a 38.5 per cent increase (around Rs 4,000 billion). As of March 31, 2025, the number of listed companies at PSX stood at 527. During July-March FY2025, 06 new companies were listed at PSX.

The National Savings Schemes, including Defence Savings Certificates, Special Savings Certificates, Special Savings Accounts, Regular Income Certificates, and Prize Bonds recorded an inflow of Rs 171.3 billion, compared to an outflow of Rs 110.1 billion last year. During July–March 2024-25, about 26,104 new companies were incorporated with the SECP, capitalising Rs 66.6 billion. The majority were registered in Information Technology (4,014), Trading (3,457), and Services (3,137) sectors.

During July–March FY2025, PMEX traded 5.88 million commodity futures contracts, including gold, crude oil, and US equity indices, valued at Rs 6.54 trillion, marking a 60 per cent increase in value compared to the previous year.