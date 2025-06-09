NDA increased by Rs 441.4b

Net Domestic Assets (NDA) of the banking sector increased by Rs 441.4 billion, compared to a rise of Rs 1,567.8 billion last year, whereas the private sector borrowed Rs 767.6 billion, significantly higher than Rs 265.2 billion recorded during the same period last year.

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2024-25 launched here Monday, the consumer financing showed a robust recovery, with a net increase of Rs 71.4 billion compared to a net retirement of Rs 52.6 billion during the same period last year. In the first 9 months of the current financial year, Broad Money (M2) grew by 4.5 per cent (Rs 1,604.1 billion), compared to 7.2 percent growth (Rs 2,219 billion) last year. Net Foreign Assets (NFA) rose by Rs 1,162.7 billion during the period, compared to an increase of Rs 651.2 billion last year, it added. During July-March FY2025, currency in circulation increased by Rs 1,108 billion, compared to a decline of Rs 498 billion in the previous year, whereas the bank deposit mobilization amounted to Rs 490 billion, significantly lower than Rs 2,706 billion recorded in the previous year, the survey revealed. On May 5, 2025, the Monetary Policy Committee decided to reduce the policy rate to 11 percent, reflecting a substantial cumulative reduction from the previous peak of 22 percent last fiscal year, it said, adding that the monetary easing reflects sustained inflation moderation, primarily driven by declining domestic food prices due to improved agricultural supply.