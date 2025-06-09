Manufacturing sector sees modest growth of 1.3pc

T he manufacturing sector recorded a moderate growth of 1.3 percent in fiscal year 2025, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25 launched by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here Monday. Dspite overall macroeconomic stabilization, Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) contracted by 1.5 percent during July–March FY2025. However, on a YoY basis, LSM grew by 1.8 percent in March 2025, slightly surpassing the 1.7 percent growth recorded in March 2024. According to the Survey, persistent structural bottlenecks, elevated input costs and contractions in key sectors, including food, chemicals, iron and steel, and electrical equipment, continue to hinder a broad-based recovery in LSM. According to the Survey, despite overall sluggishness, several high-weight sectors demonstrated notable resilience, including textiles (2.2 percent), wearing apparel (7.6 percent), coke and petroleum products (4.5 percent), pharmaceuticals (2.3 percent), and automobiles (40 percent). The mining and quarrying sector contracted 3.4 percent in FY2025, slightly improving from the contraction of 4.0 percent recorded in the previous year. During July–March FY2025, significant growth was recorded in the extraction of sulphur (341.9 percent), dolomite (43.3 percent), limestone (34.1 percent), marble (20.2 percent), and ocher (70.3 percent). Some minerals experienced a decline, including crude oil (-14.8 percent), natural gas (-6.8 percent), coal (-5.7 percent), and iron ore (-20.2 percent).