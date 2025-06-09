Pakistan produces over 131mn mobile phones

Pakistan produced around 131.26 million mobile phones, including 51.07 million smartphones, between January 2019 and March 2025, .

This large-scale production has created many job opportunities in the country, said the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25, presented by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has played a key role in supporting foreign investment in the mobile phone manufacturing sector. In 2021, PTA introduced the Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations, which helped set up local manufacturing units. As a result, 36 companies—both local and international, including joint ventures—have been granted 10-year MDM licenses to manufacture devices in Pakistan, strengthening the country’s position in the global mobile industry.