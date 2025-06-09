Country’s total installed capacity stands at 46,605 MW

The country’s total installed electricity capacity stood at 46,605 MW by end of March 2025. According to Economic Survey report for year 2024-25 released on Monday, the percentage shares of hydel, nuclear, renewable, and thermal were 24.4 percent, 7.8 percent, 12.2 percent, and 55.7 percent, respectively. Out of total installed capacity, the share of hydel stood at 11,368 MW, Thermal 25,937 MW, Nuclear 3,620 MW and Renewable 5,680 MW. The share of thermal power as a dominant source of electricity supply has declined over the past few years, showing an increased reliance on indigenous sources, the report said. Out of total electricity generation of 90,145 GWh, the share of hydel, nuclear, and renewable stood at 53.7 percent, which could be taken as a good sign for the economy as the sources of electricity generation shift from thermal to cleaner sources. During FY2025 (July-March), the total electricity consumption was reported at 80,111 GWh. The household sector is the largest consumer of electricity, consuming 39,728 GWh (49.6 percent), followed by the industrial sector with 21,082 GWh (26.3 percent). Moreover, agriculture and commercial sectors consume 4,566 GWh (5.7 percent) and 6,898 GWh (8.6 percent), respectively, whereas the electricity consumption in other sectors (streetlights, general services, and other government) was 7,037 GWh (9.8 percent).