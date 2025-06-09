Factbox on the World Test Championship Final

How they qualified Australia finished second in the WTC standings with 13 wins in 19 tests played during the 2023-25 cycle. It included a drawn Ashes series in England in 2023, a 3-0 clean sweep at home to Pakistan and a 3-1 series win over tourists India.

South Africa played 12 tests in the cycle, starting with a home series draw against India and then defeat in New Zealand. A series win in West Indies last August opened up a chance for a final spot and subsequent series wins over Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan saw them finish top of the standings.

Previous WTC finals: 2021: New Zealand won the inaugural final at Southampton’s Rose Bowl, beating India by eight wickets 2023: Australia beat India by 209 runs at The Oval in London.

Next cycle 2025-2027: Nine teams will take part in the next championship – Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies Australia are scheduled to play 22 tests and England 21 in the 2025-27 cycle but Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will play only 12. The first test of the new cycle begins on June 17 when Sri Lanka host Bangladesh in Galle while England begin a five-test series against India at Headingley three days later.