Pakistan will fight to win against Myanmar: Stephen Constantine

The head coach of the Pakistan Men’s National Football Team, Stephen Constantine, addressed the media in a pre-match press conference today, ahead of Pakistan’s crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier against Myanmar. In a statement issued here, Constantine expressed gratitude to the hosts, saying, “Firstly, thank you very much to the Myanmar Football Association for the hospitality.” He acknowledged the tough challenge ahead but maintained confidence in his players’ efforts and attitude. “I think for us it will be a very difficult game. For Pakistan, all of the games are difficult. I think everyone knows our situation, but we have a good group of players. They have worked hard over the last few days and we will come here to try to win the game.” The coach highlighted the team’s focus and adaptability in preparation for the match. “We come here to play football. I think the boys have adapted well to the training. We just have to get on with it. Every single game you play for Pakistan is important – even friendlies.” Reflecting on the previous fixture against Syria, Constantine shared: “We prepared, we played with Syria in the last game. We lost 2-0, but I think we played quite well.” Responding to a question he said: “Myanmar won their last game, so of course they’re playing at home, they will be favourites for this game. But we will fight like we do in every game and we will try to get the result that we want, which is to win. We didn’t come here to lose.”