The saint, the poet and the silent boy Amir Khusrau — a life in verse and vignette

This is the first article in a special series by Ally Adnan that brings to life memorable incidents from the rich and fascinating life of Hazrat Amir Khusrau, whose timeless legacy continues to inspire the world.

Amir Khusrau and Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya often took long walks along the banks of the Yamuna River. During these walks, they frequently saw a quiet young boy, Saamat Bin Ibrahim, guiding his blind father with deep devotion. They learned that the boy was unable to speak. He would let his father hold his hand and lead him through Delhi so that he could feel the rhythm of life around him:

the sounds, movements and presence of a world he could no longer see.

Amir Khusrau and Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya were deeply moved by the bond between father and son. One day, the saint stopped and blessed the boy, offering a silent du’? that his voice be restored. The prayer was answered and Saamat spoke for the first time two weeks later.

Grateful to the saint for his du’?, Ibrahim entrusted his son’s education to Hazrat

Nizamuddin Auliya, who placed him under the guidance of Amir Khusrau. The boy

flourished, eventually becoming Miyan Saamat Bin Ibrahim. He went on to lead a

group of twelve young men trained by Khusrau in the art of spiritual music. This

group, later known as the Dilli Ke Qawwal Bachche, became the first Khusrawi

Qaww?ls, founding a tradition that has endured for over seven centuries.

The writer is based in Dallas, Texas and writes about culture, history and the arts. He can be reached at [email protected]