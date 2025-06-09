Russia launches largest drone attack of war as Ukraine defenses respond strongly

KYIV – Russia launched nearly 500 drones in the largest overnight drone assault of the war, Ukraine’s air force reported on Monday. The barrage, which included 20 additional missiles, mostly targeted Ukraine’s central and western regions. This attack comes as Russia ramps up its summer offensive and peace talks continue without major breakthroughs.

Ukrainian air defenses responded by shooting down 277 drones and 19 missiles, according to officials. Only 10 drones or missiles reportedly hit their targets, causing minimal damage and injuring one person. The claims, however, could not be independently verified. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the frontline situation remains “very difficult,” especially in the east and northeast.

As the aerial assaults intensify, Ukraine is urging its Western allies for more military support, particularly in air defense systems. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to strike back. Its recent drone attack on Russian air bases—some over 600 kilometers away—demonstrated significant advances in its long-range capabilities.

Ukraine’s military also claimed a successful strike on two Russian fighter jets at the Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region. Although Russia has not confirmed this, some Russian bloggers denied any damage. Russia, in turn, said its attacks are retaliation for recent Ukrainian strikes on bases hosting nuclear-capable bombers.

On the diplomatic front, Russia and Ukraine have exchanged more prisoners, including wounded soldiers and civilians. Despite this, both sides accused each other of mishandling the return of fallen soldiers’ bodies. Still, both Ukrainian and Russian officials say the swap process will continue in the coming days.

Russia also reported that Ukraine launched dozens of drones overnight into seven Russian regions. Two drones hit an electronics plant in Chuvashia, and 25 were shot down in the Voronezh region, damaging a gas pipeline. With no ceasefire in sight, both sides continue to escalate attacks while talks yield little progress.