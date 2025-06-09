South Korea’s president Lee and Japan’s PM Ishiba vow to strengthen ties in first official call

SEOUL – South Korea’s newly elected President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held their first official phone call on Monday, agreeing to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance regional cooperation. The 25-minute conversation marked an important step toward rebuilding trust and stability in Northeast Asia.

During the call, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working closely on key security issues, especially concerning North Korea. President Lee, known for his pragmatic approach, emphasized the importance of continuing three-way cooperation with Japan and the United States to address shared regional challenges.

President Lee told Prime Minister Ishiba that geopolitical issues should be tackled through joint efforts with Tokyo and Washington. His spokesperson, Kang Yoo-jung, said Lee hopes to deepen ties through practical diplomacy while maintaining strong security partnerships.

In response, Prime Minister Ishiba expressed his desire to further strengthen relations between the two countries. According to Japan’s foreign ministry, Ishiba emphasized the need for mutual efforts to build on past progress made by both governments.

Importantly, both leaders agreed to meet in person soon to discuss future cooperation. This planned meeting signals a shared willingness to move forward and overcome past tensions that have strained the relationship in recent years.

Overall, the phone call set a positive tone for future engagement between Seoul and Tokyo. With both countries facing similar security concerns, especially from North Korea, their renewed cooperation is likely to play a key role in regional peace and stability.