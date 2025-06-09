NATO chief Rutte urges 400% boost in air and missile defense to counter Russia

LONDON – NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has called for a dramatic 400% increase in the alliance’s air and missile defense systems, warning of rising threats from Russia. Speaking ahead of a key NATO summit later this month, Rutte stressed that the alliance must take a “quantum leap in collective defense” to stay secure in an increasingly unstable world.

Rutte, who is visiting London and meeting U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, said NATO can no longer rely on hope or wishful thinking. He emphasized that Europe must prepare for the kind of aerial attacks seen in Ukraine. “Hope is not a strategy,” he said, “and NATO must become stronger, fairer, and more lethal.”

The upcoming NATO summit, scheduled for June 24–25 in The Hague, is expected to focus on raising defense budgets and readiness. Rutte is proposing that member states allocate 3.5% of their GDP to direct military spending, with an additional 1.5% for defense-related infrastructure such as roads, ports, and airfields.

Currently, 22 out of NATO’s 32 members meet the existing 2% spending target. Rutte’s new proposal aligns with demands from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has pushed for allies to spend 5% of their GDP on defense. Trump has often criticized NATO members for relying too heavily on U.S. military support.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has pledged to raise its defense budget to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 and 3% by 2034. The British government recently announced plans to build nuclear-powered submarines and restructure its army to be ready for conflict in Europe—marking the largest military shift since the Cold War era.

As tensions continue to rise, European NATO members, led by the U.K. and France, are working quickly to align their defense strategies. Rutte’s call for increased missile defense, more armored vehicles, and greater ammunition stockpiles reflects the urgency NATO leaders feel as they prepare for a changing global security landscape.