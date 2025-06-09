India bars Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan for Guru Arjan Dev Ji anniversary

ISLAMABAD – In a move that sparked widespread criticism, the Indian government has blocked Sikh pilgrims from traveling to Pakistan for the annual martyrdom anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev Ji. The event, scheduled for June 16 at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore, is one of the most significant religious gatherings for the Sikh community.

Despite the restriction, Pakistan’s Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) held a symbolic reception at Lahore’s Wagah border. Leaders from various faiths, including Hindu, Christian, and Muslim communities, attended the ceremony to promote religious tolerance and unity.

According to the original schedule, Indian pilgrims were expected to arrive in Pakistan on June 9. However, due to ongoing political tensions and the continued closure of the Kartarpur Corridor, India refused to allow its Sikh citizens to participate in the pilgrimage. Pakistani officials expressed disappointment but reaffirmed that their doors remain open to pilgrims year-round.

Speaking at the event, Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar stated that Pakistan had issued 7,000 visas to Indian Sikhs for April’s Vaisakhi celebrations and remains committed to religious openness. He criticized India’s decision to block travel as a violation of religious freedom and a setback to peace efforts.

PSGPC President Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora also condemned the Indian government’s actions, calling them harmful to interfaith harmony and deeply hurtful to Sikh sentiments. He emphasized that Pakistan has always respected and preserved Sikh religious heritage and welcomed pilgrims from across the globe.

Arora further praised the global Sikh community for showing unity and supporting Pakistan during difficult times. He noted that Sikhs in India, the US, Canada, Europe, and other regions have stood firmly for peace, truth, and brotherhood. He urged India to respect religious rights and reopen the Kartarpur Corridor without delay.