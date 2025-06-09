Over 1 million Pakistanis seek jobs abroad in FY 2024-25, Punjab tops the list

ISLAMABAD – More than one million Pakistanis went abroad for employment during the fiscal year 2024–25, according to the latest Economic Survey released on June 9. The report sheds light on labor migration trends across various provinces and regions, with Punjab taking the lead by a wide margin.

Punjab emerged as the largest contributor to the overseas workforce, sending 404,345 individuals abroad for work. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came in second, with 187,000 people heading overseas for job opportunities. This steady outflow of workers reflects the province-wise reliance on foreign employment.

Meanwhile, Sindh sent 60,424 workers abroad, showing a smaller yet steady participation in labor migration. In addition, the tribal areas and Azad Kashmir recorded nearly equal figures, with 29,937 and 29,591 workers respectively leaving for better income prospects abroad.

In contrast, Balochistan and the federal capital saw significantly lower migration numbers. Only 5,668 individuals from Balochistan and 8,621 from Islamabad went overseas. The northern areas had the smallest contribution, with just 1,692 workers entering the global labor market.

The report emphasizes the importance of overseas employment for Pakistan’s economy, especially through remittances that support millions of households. However, it also highlights deep regional differences in access to migration channels and employment resources.

Overall, the findings reflect a growing trend of labor migration driven by economic needs and limited job prospects at home. The government may need to explore long-term strategies that create better employment options within the country while supporting safe and legal migration abroad.