Musk’s father defends Elon amid Trump feud, says stress fueled the clash

MOSCOW – Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has stepped into the ongoing feud between his son and U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting that Elon acted “under stress” and made a mistake by publicly criticizing Trump.

While speaking to Russia’s Izvestia newspaper during a visit to Moscow, Errol Musk said both Trump and Elon had been under immense pressure for several months, which may have triggered the public spat. “They are very tired and stressed, so you can expect something like this,” he said.

Last week, Elon Musk slammed Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill, calling it a “disgusting abomination” on social media. This led to an exchange of heated remarks between the two influential figures, despite their previous alliance during Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Errol Musk believes the disagreement is temporary and not as serious as it appears. “It’s just a small thing and will be over tomorrow,” he said confidently. However, he acknowledged that Trump still holds the upper hand. “Trump will prevail—he’s the president, and he was elected.”

In response to Musk’s criticism, Trump declared over the weekend that his relationship with the billionaire was “over” and warned of “serious consequences” if Musk supported Democratic candidates in the upcoming elections.

Musk had previously funded a significant portion of Trump’s 2024 campaign and was appointed to lead a controversial initiative aimed at reducing federal spending and cutting the workforce. Their sudden fallout now raises questions about political alliances and financial backing ahead of future elections.