Blazing heat to persist: PMD forecasts hot and dry weather across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly hot and dry weather across most parts of the country for the next 24 hours, with only a few northern areas expecting relief.

According to PMD, a continental air system is currently prevailing over much of Pakistan, causing temperatures to remain high. A high-pressure zone in the upper atmosphere is also affecting weather conditions and is expected to persist for the next four to five days.

However, there may be some change in weather for upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A shallow westerly trough could bring rain, wind, and thunderstorms to the region, especially during the evening or night hours.

Parts of Gilgit-Baltistan may also receive light rainfall accompanied by thunder, offering temporary relief from the otherwise dry conditions. The rest of the country, however, will likely continue to face intense heat.

With temperatures soaring and dry winds blowing, citizens are advised to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during peak hours, and take precautions against heatstroke.

The ongoing hot spell is expected to intensify in the coming days, particularly in southern Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan, where mercury levels are already nearing extreme highs.