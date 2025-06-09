Karachi factory fire rages on after 24 hours, firefighters struggles

KARACHI – A massive fire that broke out at a factory in the Landhi Export Processing Zone has continued to burn for over 24 hours, with emergency teams still battling the flames.

The fire erupted in the early hours of June 8 and quickly spread to three nearby factories due to the presence of flammable materials like chemicals and textiles. The situation escalated rapidly, turning it into a third-degree blaze—the highest category of fire emergency.

Rescue 1122 confirmed that at least five firefighters have been injured while fighting the fire. One is in critical condition after a section of a building collapsed during the operation. Officials have now declared the affected structures unsafe.

More than 20 fire tenders have been deployed, with 14 currently active on-site, along with two snorkels and a water bowser. Despite these efforts, dense smoke and a shortage of water are making it difficult to control the blaze.

This fire comes just weeks after a similar incident in the same area near Murtaza Chowrangi, where another factory fire caused heavy financial losses. That fire was controlled in about three hours using ventilators and smoke injectors.

As of now, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Rescue teams are continuing their efforts around the clock, urging nearby factories and workers to remain cautious until the situation is fully under control.