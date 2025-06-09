Blazing sun fails to dull eid spirit as holidaymakers enjoy third day outdoors

LAHORE – Despite soaring temperatures, Eidul Azha holidaymakers across the country are showing no signs of slowing down. From visiting parks to hosting lavish meals, people continue enjoying the festive season in full swing.

On the third day of Eid, crowds were seen in recreational spots, with families staying loyal to their plans despite the scorching sun. Many took necessary precautions like wearing caps, covering their heads with cloth, and staying hydrated to beat the heat.

Meanwhile, both individual and collective sacrifices of animals continued in several cities. The tradition was followed by rich Eid feasts, where dishes like biryani, tikka, qurma, and kebabs filled dining tables across the country.

In Lahore, residents expressed satisfaction with the sanitation arrangements. People appreciated that the waste from sacrifices was being cleared quickly, with no heaps of offal or garbage visible in streets or near homes.

Although the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted continued hot weather, the heatwave hasn’t dampened the celebratory spirit. District administrations remain active, ensuring law and order as well as cleanliness through visible efforts by sanitation and law enforcement personnel.

With many non-residents having travelled to their hometowns, traffic on city roads remained light. Families spent the day visiting relatives or enjoying local parks, while women stayed busy distributing meat and managing household tasks, adding warmth and tradition to the occasion.