Mahira Khan reveals husband spent years convincing her for marriage

KARACHI – Popular actress Mahira Khan has revealed that her husband, businessman Salim Karim, spent several years trying to convince her to marry him before she finally said yes.

During a special Eid show hosted by Nida Yasir, Mahira appeared alongside the cast of her film Love Guru. In a candid conversation, the Superstar actress opened up about her personal life, emotions, and romantic nature.

Mahira shared that she is someone who doesn’t hide her feelings and expresses her thoughts quickly. She described herself as a romantic both on-screen and in real life, adding that expressing emotions comes naturally to her.

When asked about her marriage, Mahira smiled and revealed that Salim had been trying to win her over for several years. However, she did not share the exact duration of their courtship. She also said that her husband is a shy person who prefers staying away from the spotlight.

According to Mahira, Salim avoids public events and cameras. She recalled how people in London easily recognized him as “Mahira’s husband,” especially after their wedding videos went viral. Since then, he’s been more reluctant to attend public gatherings.

Reflecting on her married life, Mahira said this is her second Eid-ul-Adha after getting married and that not much has changed in her life since tying the knot. She also expressed a wish that Salim was more expressive and romantic like her.

It’s worth noting that Mahira Khan married Salim Karim in October 2023. She was previously married to Ali Askari in 2007, with whom she has a son, Azlan. The couple divorced in 2015 after eight years of marriage.