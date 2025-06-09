Iran claims possession of ‘treasure trove’ of sensitive Israeli documents

TEHRAN – Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib revealed on Sunday that Iranian agencies have obtained a vast collection of sensitive Israeli documents, which he described as a “treasure trove.” He said the documents would soon be made public and could enhance Iran’s offensive intelligence capabilities.

According to Iranian state media, the documents reportedly include information about Israel’s nuclear sites, its relations with Western countries including the US and Europe, and its military defense systems. Khatib told state TV that thousands of files had been secured, though the exact source of the breach remains undisclosed.

While Iran has not confirmed whether this disclosure is linked to last year’s alleged cyberattack on an Israeli nuclear facility, Khatib hinted that the operation took time and required advanced security protocols. He emphasized that the methods used to obtain and transfer the data would remain confidential.

There has been no official response from Israeli authorities regarding Iran’s claims. However, the announcement comes at a time of escalating nuclear tensions, especially as Tehran continues to resist demands to scale back uranium enrichment, which the West believes could be used to produce atomic weapons.

The disclosure also follows recent reports that former US President Donald Trump blocked a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites earlier this year. Instead, he favored pursuing diplomatic efforts to resolve the long-standing nuclear standoff with Tehran.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei recently stated that giving up uranium enrichment is “100% against Iran’s interests,” firmly rejecting Western pressure. While Iran maintains that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, this latest revelation could heighten regional tensions and complicate future negotiations.