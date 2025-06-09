Hasan Ali seals first T20 hat-trick in style as bears thrash Derbyshire

BIRMINGHAM – Pakistan’s fiery pacer Hasan Ali lit up Edgbaston on Sunday night with a record-breaking performance, claiming his first-ever T20 hat-trick and best career figures in the shortest format. Playing for the Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast, Hasan took 6 for 23 against the Derbyshire Falcons, etching his name into the history books.

The 30-year-old quick tore through the opposition in just his second match of the tournament, delivering a performance that left the crowd roaring. His hat-trick, planned and executed with pinpoint precision, came after a strategic chat with teammate Tom Latham, where they identified a weakness and struck gold with a perfectly placed yorker.

“This hat-trick was special,” Hasan told Geo News after the match. “We planned it well, and once I got it, I celebrated for the fans—they deserve every bit of it.”

Hasan’s signature celebration, arms out wide and sprinting in joy, electrified the atmosphere. He said the crowd’s energy fuels his performance, and in return, he aims to entertain them—whether with wickets or theatrics. “We’re here to entertain. Whether it’s through skill or celebration, cricket is for the fans,” he added.

This marks Hasan’s third five-wicket haul in T20 cricket, but his first for the Bears—and the best bowling figures in the franchise’s T20 Blast history. Previously, only South Africa’s Imran Tahir had claimed a hat-trick for the club. “Imran’s celebration is unbeatable, but I try to bring my own flair,” Hasan joked.

After a slow start to the season, the Bears are bouncing back, now with two consecutive wins. Hasan is optimistic about their campaign. “We’ve got momentum, and our eyes are on the knockout stage. Inshallah, we want to lift the trophy,” he said confidently.

Looking ahead, the Bears face Northamptonshire next, where Hasan will go up against former Karachi Kings coach Ravi Bopara. “It’ll be fun seeing Ravi again—but now it’s all about winning,” he smiled.

For Hasan Ali, it’s more than just numbers. “We play for the people,” he said. “This hat-trick, this fifer—it’s for the fans.”