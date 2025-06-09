Tragedy near Jamshoro: Two youngsters drown while bathing in Canal

JAMSHORO – A tragic incident occurred near Jamshoro on Monday, where two youngsters drowned while bathing in a canal to escape the scorching heat. The victims have been identified as Mudasar and Ali Haider.

According to rescue officials, the group of four had entered the canal to cool off during the ongoing heatwave. While two of them were safely rescued in a timely operation by Hyderabad Rescue, Mudasar and Ali Haider could not be saved.

Authorities rushed to the scene after receiving an alert from nearby residents. Rescue teams managed to pull out the bodies and shifted them to Civil Hospital for legal formalities. Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.

As summer temperatures continue to rise, many people turn to canals and rivers to cool down. However, such areas often lack safety measures, leading to a rise in drowning cases every year during this season.

To prevent these incidents, district administrations frequently impose Section 144, banning swimming in canals. Despite the restrictions, enforcement remains a challenge as youth continue to risk their lives during heatwaves.

Officials have once again urged the public to avoid unsafe swimming areas and have called on parents to educate children about the dangers. Rescue teams are also on high alert in vulnerable areas to respond quickly in emergencies.