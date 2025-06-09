Ayaz Sadiq thanks Saudi crown prince for standing by Pakistan in tough times

MAKKAH – National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday and expressed deep gratitude for the kingdom’s unwavering support to Pakistan during difficult times. The meeting took place during a royal luncheon hosted for Muslim leaders visiting Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage.

According to a statement from the National Assembly Secretariat, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also attended the event. During the meeting, Sadiq praised Saudi Arabia’s consistent diplomatic and economic support, highlighting how the kingdom has stood by Pakistan in critical moments.

“Saudi Arabia has always been a reliable friend to Pakistan,” Sadiq said. “We appreciate the Saudi leadership’s clear and strong stance on issues concerning our country.” His remarks came as relations between the two nations continue to strengthen through mutual cooperation and shared goals.

In response, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed his commitment to deeper ties with Pakistan and other Muslim nations. He emphasized the importance of unity among Islamic countries in addressing global and regional challenges.

The meeting was part of broader diplomatic efforts by Saudi Arabia to engage with key leaders from the Muslim world during the Hajj season. The event also provided an opportunity to discuss future collaboration on economic and development projects.

As Pakistan navigates economic recovery and regional tensions, support from allies like Saudi Arabia remains vital. The continued engagement between the two nations reflects a growing partnership built on shared values and mutual respect.