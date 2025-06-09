CM Maryam orders registration of all restaurants and wedding halls across Punjab

LAHORE – Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered the registration of all restaurants and wedding halls in Punjab, in a move aimed at formalising the sector and increasing the province’s tax base. The decision was made during a high-level meeting and will apply to both small and large establishments.

CM Maryam made it clear that this initiative is not about raising taxes, but about ensuring fairness in the system. She rejected all proposals to increase existing taxes, stressing that the government would not allow any extra financial burden on the public. “We won’t punish those who already pay taxes while letting tax evaders go free,” she stated.

The new policy aims to bring more businesses into the formal economy, helping the government improve services without placing additional pressure on low- and middle-income citizens. Maryam Nawaz noted that it was unfair for someone earning Rs. 200,000 to pay taxes while others earning millions remain outside the system.

Moreover, she directed the Punjab Revenue Authority, Mines & Minerals Department, and other key bodies to explore fresh revenue sources. Her goal, she said, is to boost the province’s income in a way that protects ordinary people from financial stress.

Officials say the registration drive will also help improve food safety, business regulation, and service quality across Punjab. This step is expected to streamline operations and promote transparency in sectors that have long operated with limited oversight.

The government plans to launch the registration process soon, with detailed guidelines for business owners. Authorities will also run awareness campaigns to make the process smooth and fair for all stakeholders involved.