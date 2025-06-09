Mass protests erupt in Spain as calls grow for PM Sánchez to resign over corruption scandals

MADRID – Tens of thousands of protesters filled Madrid’s Plaza de España on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez over growing corruption allegations linked to his inner circle. The massive rally was organised by Spain’s main opposition, the conservative Popular Party (PP), under the slogan “Mafia or Democracy.”

Demonstrators waved Spanish flags and chanted “Sánchez, resign!” as they reacted to recent leaked audio recordings. These recordings allegedly involve a former Socialist Party member, Leire Díez, in efforts to undermine police investigations into corruption claims targeting Sánchez’s wife, brother, and a former minister. Díez has denied wrongdoing and has resigned from the party.

At the rally, PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo sharply criticised Sánchez’s government, calling it corrupt and accusing it of behaving like a “mafia.” He told the crowd, “This government has stained everything – politics, justice, and public institutions.” While the PP claimed over 100,000 people attended, government officials estimated the crowd at closer to 50,000.

The protests come amid ongoing fallout from the high-profile “Koldo Case,” which alleges inflated COVID-era medical supply contracts were steered toward favoured companies. The case involves Koldo García, a former adviser to Sánchez’s ex-transport minister, who is accused of pocketing large commissions through political connections.

In April 2024, Prime Minister Sánchez even considered stepping down after a court opened an investigation into his wife, Begoña Gómez, over claims of influence peddling. He has denied any wrongdoing and blamed the accusations on a right-wing smear campaign designed to destabilise his administration.

Although the next general election is not scheduled until 2027, political pressure is mounting. The PP appears to be gaining ground in recent polls, and public frustration is rising. “This government’s time is up,” said Blanca Requejo, a 46-year-old protester. “People are tired of the lies and the scandals.”