Blast at US base in Okinawa injures Japanese troops during bomb disposal drill

OKINAWA – Several Japanese Self-Defense Forces (SDF) personnel were injured on Monday after an explosion rocked a facility inside the US military’s Kadena Air Base in Okinawa. The blast occurred while the troops were preparing to carry out bomb disposal operations, according to Japan’s defence ministry.

Four SDF members suffered minor injuries in the incident, but none of them are in life-threatening condition, local media reported. The explosion is believed to have happened at a temporary storage site for unexploded ordnance. Authorities are now investigating the exact cause of the blast.

A local official, Yuta Matsuda from Yomitan village, said they were aware of the explosion and injuries but did not have further details. Importantly, no evacuation orders were issued for surrounding communities, and the situation remains under control, officials confirmed.

The Kadena Air Base is the largest US military base in the Asia-Pacific region and has long been a source of tension among Okinawa residents. The incident adds to growing concerns over safety and the heavy US military presence in the region.

Meanwhile, Japan’s defence ministry also reported that a Chinese aircraft carrier group entered Japan’s exclusive economic zone over the weekend. Led by the Liaoning, the group carried out fighter jet drills, passing around 300 km southwest of Minamitori Island.

In response, Japan sent a diplomatic message to Beijing. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tokyo had delivered an “appropriate message,” though he did not confirm whether an official protest had been lodged.