Bilawal Bhutto warns India: ‘no compromise on water, it’s a matter of survival’

LONDON – PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly warned India that Pakistan will not compromise on its water rights, calling water a basic and vital need for the country’s survival. He said India’s move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty is a clear violation of international law and a threat to regional peace.

Speaking to a foreign TV channel during his visit to the UK, Bilawal stressed that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state but will not tolerate aggression. He warned that stopping Pakistan’s water supply would be seen as an act of war and urged the global community to take notice of India’s provocative actions.

Earlier, Bilawal led a Pakistani delegation to the United States, where they held high-level talks and debates to highlight India’s growing hostility. Now in the UK, the team has been tasked by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to continue exposing India’s aggressive stance on global diplomatic platforms.

Bilawal stated that Pakistan has always supported peace and dialogue, but India’s actions are pushing the region toward instability. He rejected India’s accusations regarding the Pahalgam incident, calling them baseless and an attempt to spread misinformation.

He also said that peace between the two countries is impossible without resolving the Kashmir issue. Although there has been a ceasefire, true peace remains missing. He praised former U.S. President Donald Trump’s role in facilitating the ceasefire and urged global leaders to play a more active role in ending regional tensions.

In conclusion, Bilawal reaffirmed that Pakistan seeks peaceful solutions but will not stay silent on critical issues like water and Kashmir. “Dialogue is our preference, but our rights are non-negotiable,” he said firmly.