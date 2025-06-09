Iran claims seizure of Israeli nuclear secrets, plans public release

Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib has claimed that Iranian agencies have obtained Israel’s complete nuclear documents, which will soon be made public.

According to Reuters, Minister Khatib told Iranian state TV on Sunday that the highly sensitive documents related to Israel’s nuclear infrastructure have been successfully transferred to Iran and are now being prepared for release.

He referred to the files as a “treasure” and asserted that they would strengthen Iran’s strategic capabilities.

Iranian state media had earlier reported that a large cache of classified Israeli material had been accessed and secured by Iranian intelligence agencies.

Khatib said the documents contain information about Israel’s nuclear facilities, its relations with the US, Europe, and other countries, as well as details of its defense capabilities. He stated that the documents were transported with tight security protocols, and the method of transfer would remain confidential.

So far, Israel has not issued any official response to the Iranian claims.

It is worth noting that in 2018, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Israeli agents had seized a massive archive of Iranian nuclear documents, alleging that Tehran had conducted far more nuclear activity than previously known.

During his presidency, Donald Trump threatened military action against Iran unless it agreed to a new nuclear deal with the US. However, reports in April suggested that Trump blocked a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites in a last-ditch effort to pursue negotiations.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei recently stated that halting uranium enrichment would be “100% against Iran’s national interest”.

Western powers have accused Iran of enriching uranium to weapons-grade levels, but Tehran has consistently denied pursuing nuclear weapons development.