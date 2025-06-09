Madleen captured: Israeli navy blocks humanitarian ship bound for besieged Gaza

The Israeli military has seized the British-flagged aid ship Madleen, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), as it attempted to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza in defiance of Israel’s naval blockade. The vessel was towed to an Israeli port on Monday, and its passengers—including prominent activists—are set to be deported, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

The Madleen, which departed from Sicily on June 1, was carrying rice, baby formula, and other essentials. Among its 12 passengers were Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and Rima Hassan, a French Member of the European Parliament. The Israeli navy intercepted the ship as it neared Gaza, claiming it had violated a legally enforced blockade meant to prevent weapons from reaching Hamas.

Video recordings and eyewitness accounts show the ship being boarded while crew members had their hands raised. Activists claim that Israeli forces sprayed a white substance from drones, causing burning sensations in the eyes of several on board. The FFC called the seizure a “kidnapping,” and activists remain critical of their governments’ silence in the face of what many are calling an act of state piracy.

The UN’s Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese and human rights experts condemned the incident, saying it violated international law and the provisional orders of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which had called for unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza. Hassan warned that “no state has responded,” despite the involvement of citizens from Germany, France, Brazil, Turkey, Sweden, Spain, and the Netherlands.

The Gaza conflict, now in its 21st month, has seen a rising civilian toll. Gaza’s Health Ministry reported over 54,880 deaths, while the UN confirms most casualties are civilians. As Israel redirects aid distribution through controversial new mechanisms bypassing the UN, activists insist that international solidarity efforts—like Madleen‘s mission—must continue despite blockades and risks.