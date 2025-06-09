GDP, debt, and development: Pakistan’s 2024–25 economic picture comes into focus

Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb is set to present the Economic Survey 2024–25 today in Islamabad. This survey is an important document shared ahead of the annual federal budget. It reviews the country’s economic progress during the outgoing year. It also outlines challenges and achievements across sectors like agriculture, industry, services, IT, energy, and health.

The survey highlights key economic data, including inflation, debt, employment, and trade. It shows a GDP growth rate of 2.7 percent for the outgoing fiscal year. For the upcoming year, the government has set a GDP growth target of 4.2 percent. Encouragingly, remittances grew by 30.9 percent between July 2024 and April 2025. For the first time, the current account balance remained in surplus during this period.

Additionally, the survey points to improved fiscal performance. The fiscal deficit dropped to 2.6 percent of GDP, while the primary balance showed a 3 percent surplus. The interest rate was reduced to 11 percent due to better monetary policies. Private sector lending also grew, with loans worth Rs. 681 billion disbursed by May 2025. These figures reflect a stronger and more stable economic environment.

The National Economic Council emphasized that Pakistan is now on a path of recovery. Agriculture played a key role in supporting reserves and boosting growth. A new strategy will soon be launched to ensure long-term growth in farm productivity. Both federal and provincial governments contributed to the current improvements through coordinated policies.

Finally, development spending for 2024–25 has been set at Rs. 3,483 billion. Of this, Rs. 1,100 billion will support federal projects, while Rs. 2,383 billion will go to provincial programs. The Economic Survey sets the groundwork for the federal budget and helps guide national economic planning. It aims to promote stability, fiscal responsibility, and inclusive growth in the years ahead.