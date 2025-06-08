Maryam Nawaz applauds Punjab’s clean-up success during Eid holidays

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed strong satisfaction with the cleanliness drive carried out during Eid across the province. She said the campaign delivered record-breaking results in a very short time, earning praise from citizens.

In her official statement, she congratulated the sanitation teams for their dedication and appreciated the positive feedback received from the public. She emphasized that clean and healthy surroundings are the government’s top priority, especially during major festivals like Eid.

Maryam Nawaz shared that she is personally monitoring sanitation arrangements in different cities. On the first day of Eid, over 111,000 tons of waste was successfully removed. She credited the success to the dedication of local governments and active complaint response systems.

As part of the “Suthra Punjab” (Clean Punjab) Program, 85% of public complaints related to cleanliness were addressed swiftly through helplines and mobile apps. The program used modern equipment and extra manpower to manage the Eid rush.

Cities like Bahawalpur and Sargodha exceeded expectations by collecting over 100% of their target waste. Other cities, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, and Sahiwal, achieved up to 80% collection, showing wide success across Punjab.