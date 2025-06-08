No change in law: Second meters still allowed, says power division

The Power Division has denied rumors about a ban on installing two electricity meters at the same residential location. In a statement, the division called such news completely false and misleading. It said the purpose of the fake news was to spread confusion and fear among the public. Officials confirmed that people can still apply for a second electricity meter under current rules.

The spokesperson explained that having two meters is allowed if the residential space is properly divided. This means it must have a separate portion, entrance, kitchen, and electric circuit. In such cases, applying for another meter remains legal and within the set regulations. There has been no new restriction added regarding this matter.

The Power Division also reminded the public that spreading fake news is a punishable offense under the PECA Act. The spokesperson warned citizens not to believe or share unverified information. Instead, people should rely on official sources before accepting or forwarding any news.

Moreover, the division highlighted the importance of responsible meter use. It said that laws against misuse of electricity or unjustified subsidy claims already exist and are still active. These laws aim to ensure fair electricity distribution and prevent fraud.

In conclusion, citizens are urged to cooperate with electricity distribution companies. The Power Division assured the public that legitimate applications for additional meters will continue to be processed. Transparency and lawful use of electricity remain a top priority for the authorities.